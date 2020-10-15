Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says PTI government will complete its tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Railway Station at Bahawalpur on Thursday.

The Minister said the government is fully aware of the hardships of a common man and is trying its best to overcome these problems.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Hassan Abdal Railway Station this month.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the tenders of Main Line One Project will be opened by the end of this month which will bring revolution in the centuries old railway system established in 1861.

Railways Minister on this occasion announced the restoration of Train’s old time table according to the pre-COVID pandemic days from today.

He also announced to increase the salaries of rail drivers.

Earlier, Railways Minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Bahawalpur Railway Station which has been completed at a cost of three hundred million rupees.