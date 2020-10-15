Share:

Lahore - The Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus which met here Wednesday recommended a ban on the public gatherings and processions as they could cause further spread of the deadly virus.

The meeting reviewed measures taken by the government to cope with the second wave of COVID-19 and stressed the need for implementing the SOPs.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of concerned departments and high ranking officers attended the meeting among other concerned officials.

The meeting also reviewed the situation with regard to implementing corona SOPs in educational institutions and business centres .

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat stressed his point that processions and public gatherings should not be allowed in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus. He said that processions and public gatherings could result in the spread of coronavirus, adding that implementation on corona SOPs will be ensured at every cost. The government will take every necessary steps in the vast interest of the province.

The minister further stated that safeguarding the lives and ensuring the health of citizens was the top priority of the government.

He said people should realize their responsibilities and take preventive measures.

It is the government’s responsibility to take measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, he added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid warned that the numbers of corona patients were increasing in hospitals and there was a threat of the spread of this disease through processions and public gatherings.

Following the SOPs is in the interest of the citizens, she stressed.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health gave a briefing regarding the corona situation and treatment facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said 122 new corona cases have surfaced during the last 24 hours in Punjab as six corona affectees have died during this period. He said 11072 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours

He said as many as 96,972 patients had so far been recovered from the Covid-19 virus.

The number of active corona cases is 1,772. An increase in corona patients has been witnessed during the first two weeks of October, he added.

He said people should avoid visiting congested places besides following corona SOPs. Citizens’ cooperation is utmost necessary to stop the spread of corona, he said.