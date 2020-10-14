Share:

LAHORE-RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter, where RIJAS changed the entire match in the dying moment, converting the match-winning goal to register 7-6½ victory against FG Polo. From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb played high-quality polo and led his side a well-deserving half-goal victory. He contributed with fabulous five goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi also played well and fired in five goals while Abbas Mukhtar converted one.

In the second match of the day, Pebble Breaker played well against Master Paints and outsmarted them with a score of 9-4. From Pebble Breaker, Mohsin Atta Khosa and Muhammad Raza were in sublime form and slammed in fantastic four goals each while the remaining one was converted by Qadeer Ashfaq. From Master Paints, Omer Asjad Malhi though played well and contributed with a hat-trick and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.