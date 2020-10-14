Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 38 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs163.48 against the previous day’s closing of Rs163.86. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs163.5 and Rs164.2 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs1.04 and closed at Rs 192.10 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.14, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.55, whereas a decrease of Rs2.52 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs211.03 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.55. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 11 paisas and 10 paisas to close at Rs 44.50 and Rs 43.58 respectively.