SEOUL-Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled two news lines of SD cards boasting fast speeds and enhanced durability as the South Korean tech giant targets content creators and consumers who need high-performance memory cards in shooting videos and photos. Samsung’s PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards come with four storage capacity options -- 32-gigabyte (GB), 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. This is the first time since 2015 that Samsung introduced new SD card products. The PRO Plus offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 90MB/s, respectively, according to Samsung.

“For professional photographers, cinematographers and YouTubers, the PRO Plus SD card’s outstanding sequential write performance enables flawless 4K UHD video recording and burst shots,” the company said. The EVO Plus also offers transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s and allows users to smoothly edit and watch 4K videos. Both the PRO Plus and the EVO Plus boast enhanced durability to operate in extreme conditions.

“In addition to protection from water, temperature, X-rays, magnets and shocks, the new SD cards are now drop-proof and wearout-proof, withstanding up to 5-meter drops, as well as up to 10,000 swipes,” Samsung said.

Both lineups will be available later this month and come with a 10-year limited warranty.

The price for the 128GB models for the PRO Plus and the EVO Plus has been set at US$24.99 and $19.99, respectively. The 256GB models for the PRO Plus and the EVO Plus will be sold at $44.99 and $39.99, respectively.