Peshawar - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sherbaz Bilour on Wednesday invited the Belgian investors to make investment in hydel power generation, oil and gas, mines and mineral, gemstones, tourism, agriculture sectors along with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “There is huge potential for foreign investors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the SCCI chief said.

Sherbaz Bilour was talking to Ambassador of Belgium Philippe Bronchain at the SCCI House. They discussed various prospects to enhance bilateral trade, investment and joint ventures between Belgium and Pakistan. On the occasion, they agreed that SCCI and Brussels Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) would sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU), besides bringing the business community of both the countries near to each other. Speaking on the occasion Philippe Bronchain said his country was interested in making investments in Pakistan, as it was a potential country for business and investment activities. He said that he would play a constructive role in building a strong image of Pakistan in his country. “Belgium is an important country of Europe. Brussels, the capital of Belgium is also the headquarter of European Union, which makes Belgium all the more important for forging and strengthening ties with the EU, especially maintaining and improving GSP plus status,” SCCI chief said.

He thanked the Belgium government for extending generous financial support during natural disasters in Pakistan.

He stressed the need for establishing business to business contacts, holding joint trade exhibitions, exchange trade delegations and simplifying the process of business and tourism visas issuance process.

Bronchain agreed with the recommendations and proposal of the SCCI president and members of the business community, and stressed the need to bolster mutual trade and economic ties between the two countries at chamber level.