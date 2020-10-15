Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday summoned fresh sessions of Senate and National Assembly tomorrow (Friday). According to a notification, the Senate session will meet on Friday at 10:30 am. It added that the sessions have been summoned in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54 of the Constitution. Keeping in view the current situation in the country, both the government and the opposition in the National Assembly would likely to lock horns on political and legislative matters. The government has convinced the opposition to withdraw its requisition submitted around two weeks, background discussions with senior opposition members revealed. The opposition has agreed to withdraw its requisition on the condition of carrying out discussion on the arrests of opposition members by the NAB, recent increase in the prices of medicines, raise in electricity prices and increase in circular debt beyond Rs2300 billion and rising inflation in the country. The upcoming NA session will continue for two weeks. The government will also try to initiate debate on presidential address in the upcoming session of the national assembly.