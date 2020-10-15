Share:

Information Minister Shibli Faraz says the government has allowed the opposition parties to hold the public gathering.

In a video message, he challenged the opposition parties to fill the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala. He said they should refrain from holding the gathering on the roads as it will cause inconvenience to the public. He said the Standard Operating Procedures should be followed at the place of public meeting.

The Minister said the opposition have got united to save the plundered amount. He said the government will not come under any pressure through such tactics of the opposition.