ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that a mechanism has been developed to enhance coordination between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA). He appreciated PEMRA over establishing best mechanism of monitoring.

Talking to the media persons here yesterday, he said this will help us to learn from the strengths and experiences of the regulatory authority.

He said that PEMRA has been playing a very important role in these times when the flow of information is fast and multiple platforms are available for it.

He said this organization is not for censorship but we have to allow such content which is in the interest of the country and is in accordance with our cultural and religious values. To regulate this, we have also developed a state of the art mechanism, he said.

Earlier, Senator Shibli Faraz visited PEMRA headquarters.

PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig briefed him about the Authority’s working. Senior officers of Ministry & PEMRA were also present.

Meanwhile, the information minister said Pakistan’s re-election to the UN Human Rights Council is a clear proof that the world considers Pakistan as an advocate and defender of the human rights.

In a tweet yesterday, he said the membership of this important forum also reflects the increasing trust of the international community on Pakistan.