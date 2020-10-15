Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - As many as eight people, including a middle-aged woman, were reportedly critically injured as a stray dog went berserk in the suburbs of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, rescuers said on Wednesday.

Injured persons included four minors as well, aged between four to nine years. Victims, who were identified as Anwar, Aqeel, Rashid, Ghazanfar, Asgar, Pervaiz, Rehan and 45-year-old Zareena Bibi, were shifted to THQ Sarwar Shaheed Hospital where they were injected anti-rabies vaccine.

Locals, including Kamran, Haider, Zulfikar and Jamshed, have demanded the authority concerned to eliminate stray dogs from their area as incidents of dog biting were on the rise with each passing day.