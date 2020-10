Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three PTI Senators including Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and PM's Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Gondal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here yesterday. According to informed sources, they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and political situation in the country. They also exchanged views on economic situation in the country.