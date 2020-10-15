Share:

KARACHI - Eminent architects and town planners have assured the Sindh government of their voluntary support for all mega projects of Karachi. They assured this in a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Wednesday at Sindh Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary appreciated the noted architects and urban master planners for their support and suggestions. He said that their suggestions would help the government to make necessary laws and improve infrastructure of Karachi and look after its civic amenities. The CS said that the Sindh government was also working on a major project ‘Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP)’ to meet the water needs of the people of the metropolis besides working on K-4, BRTs, Karachi Circular Railways and Malir Express way schemes.

The meeting discussed various major projects of the city including master planning, transport and heritage buildings. Shah said that the provincial government would beautify Karachi with the help and cooperation of civil society and town planners.

He further said that the suggestions of civil society and experts regarding the master plan would be taken into consideration. He added that no illegal construction would be allowed in the city and during the construction of all approved buildings, the board would be affixed with QR code. He further said that Sindh government was preparing master plan of 17 cities. Master plan of three cities Sukkur, Larkana and IslamKot is complete and the remaining 14 cities would be completed by June 2021.

The Sindh Chief Secretary while seeking the opinion of experts for Karachi Master Plan said that all experts should give their opinion for Karachi city master plan. Instructing the planning department, he said that a briefing on Karachi master plan should be given in the next meeting in which the opinion of experts would also be sought.

He asked the experts to submit a proposal to the government to save the city’s heritage buildings. In the meeting, the experts assured the Sindh government of full cooperation in Karachi urban planning. He said that expert opinion would be provided to the Sindh government on all major projects in Karachi.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah, DG SBCA, Arif Changezi, president Institute Architect of Pakistan, Ms Yasmeen Lari, Head of Heritage Committee, Noman Ahmed, Dean NED University, Ms Amber Ali Bhai General Secretary Shehri, Engineer Sohail Bashir Chairman Institute of Engineers Pakistan, Ms Maria Ansari, Hameer Soomro, Asad I.A khan and others.