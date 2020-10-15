Share:

LAHORE - Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif has said the PHP under construction posts in different districts of the province should be completed as soon as possible. He said this while instructing the officers while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here Wednesday. The Additional IG Punjab said that the patrolling post Kolian Par Quaid-e-Azam Colony Rawalpindi should be made operational as soon as possible and officers should complete the rest of the work within deadline. He was also briefed about buildings on rent under the use of the PHP. Addressing the meeting, Additional IG PHP said a request would be made to the IG Punjab for construction of new PHP posts and release of funds so that the best possible facilities could be provided to the force.

The meeting was attended by DIG PHP Dr Abid Khan and SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir along with other officers.