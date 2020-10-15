Share:

PESHAWAR - To strengthen public health supply chain in the province USAID on Wednesday handed over the District Supply Chain Package (DSCP) to the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I thank USAID for the technical assistance to strengthen public health supply chain in the province. The support has been pivotal to ensure essential health commodities at the last mile,” said Dr Niaz Muhammad, as he officiated the handing over ceremony of District Supply Chain Package and five-year District Medicines Forecasts to the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at local hotel in Peshawar.

USAID supported Global Health Supply Chain Programme–Procurement and Supply Management (GHSC-PSM) project, is providing supply chain system strengthening support to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2016 including Logistics Management Information System, HR Capacity Building and District Supply Chain Package including supply chain guidelines for forecasting, supply planning, procurement, storage, transportation, distribution, information system and monitoring & evaluation. Another pertinent support is forecasting of the essential medicines required for the focused districts Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Peshawar, and Mohmand.