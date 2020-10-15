Share:

LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Market & Employment Project (MEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to UVAS spokesperson, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Chairman Department of Meat Science and Technology Dr Muhammad

Hayat Jaspal and MEP Team Leader Nadeem Bukhari signed the MoU in a

ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, UVAS would provide services for the assessment

of meat quality standards of the indigenous cross-breed ruminants

(sheep and goat) of Mohmand and Bajaur.