LAHORE - The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Market & Employment Project (MEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
According to UVAS spokesperson, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Chairman Department of Meat Science and Technology Dr Muhammad
Hayat Jaspal and MEP Team Leader Nadeem Bukhari signed the MoU in a
ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Wednesday.
According to the MoU, UVAS would provide services for the assessment
of meat quality standards of the indigenous cross-breed ruminants
(sheep and goat) of Mohmand and Bajaur.