Share:

KARACHI -Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan at Kenya organised a webinar on issues being faced by rice exporters in Kenya. Leading exporters of rice to Kenya attended the webinar from all over Pakistan.

Kenya is the third largest export market of Pakistan after China and UAE however our exports are declining from US$ 229.4 million in 2017 to US$ 188 million in 2019.The objective of the webinar was to discuss issues exporters are facing in exports of rice to Kenya with our High Commission at Kenya so that they will take up the same with Kenyan authorities for its resolution.

During the webinar, Convener of REAP committee on Rice informed that there is a substantial decrease in exports of rice from Pakistan to Kenya due to the increase in the imports of rice by Kenya from Tanzania at zero duty as both the countries are member of East Africa Community club. Pakistani exporters are facing tough competition as the tariff rate on Pakistan’s rice is 35% or US$ 200 per metric ton (whichever is higher) due to which our rice become expensive. He requested our High Commissioner to take up this matter from Kenyan government.

Chairman REAP in his remarks appreciated TDAP efforts of organizing such interactive sessions/webinar.