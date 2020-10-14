Share:

ISLAMABAD - A 22-year-old woman’s body was found in a room near railway crossing in limits of Police Station (PS) Sihala, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. He said police investigators are questioning some suspects. A case has also been registered with the police station while further investigation was on, the spokesman said.

In Rawalpindi, Westridge police have arrested a member of car lifting gang who a day earlier managed to escape from Alabad area, according to a police spokesman. He said the accused has been identified as Altamash.

He said earlier police held two accomplices of Altamash in injured condition during an exchange of fire.

Similarly, Jatli police arrested a man on charges of attempting to rape a woman. The accused has been identified as Adnan Shah. According to police spokesman, a villager lodged complaint with PS Jatli that Adnan Shah entered in his house in his absence and attempted to sexually assault his wife. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, he said.

