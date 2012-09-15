



ISLAMABAD - United States Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan Marc Grossman on Friday held meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani with the aim to narrow down differences between the two sides on the ongoing war on terror with specific reference to the launching of military operation in North Waziristan.

Before holding meeting with COAS, Grossman heading the five-member delegation, held a meeting with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar at Foreign Office where matters of mutual interest came under discussion. Sources aware of the deliberations of these meetings informed The Nation that Ms Khar had once again conveyed his government’s concern over the unabated drone hits in tribal areas.

The US delegation was earlier scheduled to land here on Friday morning but the visit was delayed for several hours in the face of the expected protests across the country over the profane movie against Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) made by an American Jew after Jumma prayers.

Similarly, certain changes in the visit of US Special Envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan were also made and the one-day visit was extended to two days. Now Grossman would be having a meeting with president, prime minister and a few parliamentarians on Saturday.

Sources in the government informed that both sides had discussed various technical matters as well but there was not any major breakthrough on the stated positions of the United States and Pakistan be it the drone attacks or the initiation of the military operation in North Waziristan by Pakistan Army.