

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Barrister Masood Kausar said that the tribal youths should be given priority and proper attention, as they were intelligent and their talent could be utilised in the best interest of the nation.

This he said as a chief guest at the launching ceremony of Strategic Framework and a Multi-Sector Investment Programme for Fata at Islamabad on Friday. The ceremony was also attended by KPK Minister for Social Welfare Ms. Sitara Ayaz, Country Head Kfw Dr Anna Christina Janke and Chief Executive of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Qazi Azmat Isa besides many other guests from different quarters of life.

The governor was briefed about the PPAF programme that was a nine years project consisting of four phases whose 1st phase of Project implementation was commenced in April 2012 and last phase would be completed in 2015. It was stated that the project would be implemented in 22 Tehsil and 6 FRs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata. He said that such projects were in direct response to the under development and poverty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata, which had been designed with a purpose to improve the quality of life of the poor and needy population and improve physical and social services in the lagging and marginalised areas, such projects were focusing on.

He said that in order to have economically vibrant and livable communities, the strategies speak on the need for building physical capital and strengthening social fabric. He said that was planned to be done by constructing and improving community infrastructures, carrying out social mobilisation at the community level in all selected districts and regions, enhancing and protecting livelihood of the weakest sections of the population.

He said that they also include establishing basic health and education services at the grass root levels and enhancing participation of the community in decision making at the local level.

He said that another important area of interventions was building the disaster preparedness and mitigation capacities of those poverty stricken areas, which were also vulnerable to a number of natural disasters.

He said that KPK and Fata required support along political-administrative and socio-economic facets of governance for reconstructing their infrastructure and recreating and revitalising their development institutions and said that many of the starting points for consolidating peace and promoting good governance fell in the sphere of the government but civil society organisations and international development community had to play their part; advocating for transparent and participatory governance and security; promoting participation of local communities in the development process and satisfying their basic needs.

He said that we believed civic participation would itself prevent recurrence of violence and help develop tolerance and peaceful ways of conflict resolution.

The governor said that the problems in Fata were not their own but were imposed on them through conspiracy by foreigners. He said that tribal people were not terrorists but wanted to lead their lives in the light of injunctions of Islam, which is a religion of peace and humanity.

The governor presented souvenirs to the members of the project and said that such initiatives moved from design to implementation and blaze the trail in development of Fata and KPK.