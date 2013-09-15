GDYNIA: Roman Polanski reportedly attended the Gdynia Film Festival Friday.

The director is believed to have travelled from his French home to Gdynia Thursday evening for “a high-security invitation-only screening” of his new drama Venus in Fur at the 38th Gdynia Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The filmmaker reportedly gave a master class to film students and then made a public appearance at the event on Friday.

Roman, who is a French citizen, fled the US in 1977 after pleading guilty to charges of sex with a 13-year-old girl and remains subject to an international arrest warrant, as THR reports.

He was arrested after travelling to the Zurich Film Festival in 2009 and put under house arrest at his home in Gstaad but US law enforcement failed to extradite him. Spokespersons for the Gdynia Film Festival would not confirm Roman’s attendance.

Members of the press were reportedly barred from attending the master class.

A student who attended the lecture described how Roman commented on “the process of going from script to screen” and was not asked about his return to Poland. Venus in Fur stars Emmanuelle Seigner and Mathieu Amalric in a story about an actress trying to convince a director to cast her.

It is unclear when Roman might return to France following reports of his attendance at the screening.