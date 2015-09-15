Indian police officials try to arrest protesting Leftist activists during a demonstration against state corruption near the Governor House in Kolkata


Indian police officials try to arrest protesting Leftist activists during a demonstration against state corruption near the Governor House in


Indian police try to arrest protesting Leftist activists during a demonstration against state corruption near the Governor House in Kolkata


Indian police officials try to arrest protesting Leftist activists during a demonstration against state corruption near the Governor House in Kolkata