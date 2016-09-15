MINA: Among the 19,000 British pilgrims performing Haj this year was British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Paul Collis and his wife Huda Mujarkech.

It was known to some diplomats and journalists that he had embraced Islam, but there had been no official word.

The confirmation came on Tuesday in the form of a tweet from Saudi writer and academic Fawziah Al-Bakr. She posted two photos of Ambassador Collis and his wife in which he was wearing ihram.

The ambassador replied to the post by thanking Al-Bakr via his official Twitter handle. The ambassador’s wife retweeted Al-Bakr’s post.

Though Collis refused media requests for interviews on Wednesday, he said: “I have converted to Islam after being in Muslim societies for 30 years, and right before getting married to Huda.”