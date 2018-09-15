Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has revealed in the Supreme Court that it had dropped the charges against all the accused persons involved in the Rs. 25 billion scam of Hotel Grand Hayat Project.

It further informed the top court that the investigation team could not substantiate the allegations in the case.

An FIA’s report submitted in the top court in a suo moto case, regarding alleged corruption of Rs. 25 billion and delay in the project, further stated that conclusion of fact-finding report was based on the detailed perusal of case file, cross examination of accused persons with the investigation team and available evidence on the record.

“The enquiry officer concluded that the investigation team could not substantiate the allegations in the case. Moreover the contentions raised by the applicants (Habibur Rehman and Kamran Lashari) before Director General FIA were proved to be correct.

“Upon perusal of the fact finding enquiry report, the DG FIA endorsed the findings and dropped all charges against accused persons,” the report added.

The case relates to a CDA land measuring 65098 square yards situated at Constitutional Avenue One which was leased out for construction of a 5 Star Luxury Hotel to M/s BNP Group, a consortium of four companies namely Bismillah Textile Pvt. Ltd, Belhassa International Co, LLC, Niaggra Mills Pvt. Ltd and Paragon City Pvt Ltd.

On October 9, 2017, an interim challan of the case was submitted before the Special Judge Central, Islamabad to commence the trail.

The allegations levelled in the case are that without the approval of Cabinet, CDA allowed change in the Master Plan of Islamabad including flexible height of hotel from six stories to unlimited.

It is further alleged that the bidding process was not a fair play. With the active connivance of CDA officials, BNP Group was renamed as M/s BNP pvt Ltd. Moreover, M/s Elite home Fasion Design Pvt Ltd was changed as M/s BNP Pvt. Ltd, it is alleged.

It is further alleged that lease deed was signed instead of lease agreement and the lease deed was malfidely registered with Rent Controller instead of Sub Registrar Islamabad.

It is further alleged that hotel tower was never constructed while luxury apartments were constructed instead of serviced apartments and sold out to the general public illegally. CDA illegally re-scheduled the project twice to BNP pvt Ltd, the allegation leveled.

The fact-finding report further stated that there is no objection on the record of case file from CDA, Banks or SECP regarding change of name from BNP Group to BNP Pvt Ltd, rather CDA had signed lease deed with BNP Pvt Ltd.

It further went on to state that Bank guarantee was obtained and the performance guarantee was waived off in the pre-bid meeting which is duly confirmed in the judgment of LHC Rawalpindi bench.

“There is no evidence on the case file regarding loss of Rs. 25 billion to government exchequer. During cross examination, the investigation team could not produce any evidence to substantiate this allegation,” The fact-finding report stated.

Lease deed could only be registered with Sub-Registrar upon competition of full payment and completion certificate obtained, which was to be effective after a period of 15 years in 2020 as per the lease deed.

“During cross examination, the accused persons presented various documentary proofs to prove their innocence. The investigation team members did not rebut such evidence but showed their ignorance to the fact that such evidence was available.”

“Detailed examination of the case file showed that the evidence gathered during the course of fact-finding enquiry is not made part of the investigation file by investigation team at FIA Lahore.“