QUETTA - At least three Levies Force personnel were martyred while two others received injuries in a remote-controlled bomb blast near Pishin’s Bypass area on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the explosive device was attached to a motorbike which was parked near Pishin’s Bypass. The device exploded when Assistant Commissioner (AC) Barshore’s vehicle was passing from there.

As a result, three Levies personnel were martyred while two others including driver Amanullah received serious injuries.

Security forces reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospital. The martyred were identified as Asmatullah, Abdul Baqi and Jaffar Khan.

Assistant Commissioner Barshore was not in his vehicle when the blast occurred. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest the suspects. Further probe was underway. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but militants and small nationalist groups have been blamed for previous such attacks in Balochistan.

PM CONDEMNS PISHIN BLAST

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of Levies personnel in Pishin blast.

While strongly condemning the blast, the prime minister lauded the sacrifices of Levies towards law and order and security. He called for a report into the incident from the provincial government. The prime minister also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families. President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the Pishin blast and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives. He prayed for the departed souls and fortitude for the bereaved families.