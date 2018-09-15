Share:

rawalpindi - As many as 7870 candidates have been issued roll number slips to appear in the medical college’s entry test to be conducted by the University of Health Sciences on September 23. The test will be held at five centres established at Govt Post Graduate College for Women, Govt College for Boys, Satellite Town, Jinnah Institute of Information Technology and Commerce, Siddique Public School 6th Road, and Ideal Cambridge School 6th Road.

The candidates have been advised to reach their respective centres at least one hour before the test starts. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Umer Jhangir imposed section 144 around all the examination centres set up for the medical test. “

All the roads of adjoining areas where the entry tests are to be conducted, would be blocked for all kinds of vehicular traffic including vehicles of the students and their attendants for security purposes,” he added.

Cell phones, textbooks, test papers, calculators and other items, which could be used for cheating, would not be allowed in the examination halls. Besides, entry of unauthorized persons in the premises of examination centres and their surroundings would be completely banned while candidates would have to show their National Identity Card.