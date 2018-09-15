Share:

islamabad - Students of different educational institutions in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are facing problems in getting reasonable accommodation due to the shortage of hostels. Many educational institutions have a shortage of accommodation and proper residential facilities for students who are left with no choice but to get rooms on rent in private hostels.

The students living in private hostels do not only have to pay a hefty amount of rent, but also have to face many problems including lack of security, poor quality meals, impure water etc.

Many young people who come to the twin cities from various parts of the country with an aim to study at the capital’s esteemed educational institutions are forced to live in expensive private hostels due to lack of accommodation on campus. A student Amir Bilal said, “Unhygienic food is served in private hostels and there are no proper arrangements for keeping the rooms and bathrooms clean.” He said that they charge extra for breakfast and laundry.

He further said, “Charges of private rooms are out of reach of students as the hostels are charging Rs7, 000 to 10,000 for one bed.” Another student said, “The students coming from other cities are facing problems as most of the colleges and universities in the twin cities are without residential and hostel facilities.” He also complained of bad behaviour of the hostel owners.

He said there should be a proper check and monitoring system for private hostels and it should be ensured that private hostels must provide better facilities to the students.

According to an official of Islamic International University Islamabad (IIUI), they cannot accommodate all the enrolled students in hostels as they are facing a shortage of hostel accommodation. However, they said that the university is planning to construct more hostels for the students in the future.

The Federal Urdu University does not have any living arrangements for their students.

Meanwhile, many other education institutions also do not have hostel facility for their students. While to talking to this scribe the official of NUML said that their students also facing accommodation problems due to lack of rooms for students who’ve come from far-flung areas, so the university’s management is planning to arrange more rooms with all necessary facilities.

The students appealed to the authorities concerned to take urgent steps for provision of residential facilities to students in the twin cities.