LAHORE - City police on Friday made elaborate arrangements to ensure best security for the funeral of Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hundreds of police were deployed in Raiwind on early Thursday as thousands of people including leading politicians, high-ranking officials, and a large number of parliamentarians attended the funeral prayers held at Sharif Medical City.

A police spokesman said they implemented a comprehensive security plan to ensure foolproof security for the funeral prayers. “More than 800 police including 4 SPs, six DSPs, and 17 SHOs were deployed at security duties,” the spokesman said. All participants of the funeral were allowed to enter the venue after proper security searches at three different points. The police used metal detectors and walkthrough gates during the security operations.

Another official said that a large number of traffic wardens were also deployed an all major roads to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the locality. Special parking lots were also set up near the main venue to facilitate the visitors.

On the orders of DIG (Operations) Shahzad Akbar, the police intensified security on all roads leading towards Jati Umra on early Friday with massive deployment of police guards. Several police patrolling units also remained on patrol in the entire locality for hours.