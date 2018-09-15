Share:

KARACHI - Unknown culprits Friday took away another government vehicle of Malir Development Authority (MDA) from the remits of Girzi police station.

Police said that the government vehicle bearing registration number GS-9009 belong to the MDA official parked outside the resident of the government official taken away by unknown culprits. It’s worth mentioning that the police and other law enforcement agencies have failed to chalk out the strategy to counter the street crimes despite the tall claims.

16 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested 16 suspects included alleged women drug peddlers, rapist and others in various raids conducted in different parts of the city.

Brigade police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Majeed and Hamid in a raid conducted by investigation wing of the Brigade police station. Police officials said that the suspect, Majeed along with his companion had raped his sister-in-law few days ago, adding that the police had arrested him and his companion on the complained victim woman.

Separately, four members of the burglar gang were arrested during a raid conducted by Manghopir police. The suspects arrested were identified as Asif, Nasir, Shahzad and Gul Hassan. The police also claimed to have recovered 17 snatched mobile phones, a laptop grocery shop items. Police officials said that the gang members have been involved in about 47 cases of shop robberies in various parts of the city while the police was also looking for their remaining gang members.

Separately Docks and Sadder police arrested two women, namely Fatima and Asiya involved in drug peddling while the police have also recovered drugs from their possession and registered the case while further investigation was underway.

In another raid, three more suspects, allegedly involved in various cases of street crimes were arrested by SITE A Section police station. The suspects were later identified as Abdur Rahim, Muhammad Rahim and Yasir. The police also claim to have recovered cell phones, arms and ammunitions from their possession.

Meanwhile, three people were wounded in separate violent incidents in parts of a city.

Police officials said that a 24-year-old Wajahat, son of Mumtaz was shot and injured by the firing of unidentified persons near Teen Hattie within the limits of Jamshed Quarters police station. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Police officials said that at least two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the victim when he offered resistance on a robbing bid.

Similarly, a 40-year-old man who later identified as Sher Ali, son of Muhammad Khan was wounded when unidentified persons opened fire at him at Ghulam Muhamamd Goth within Surjani police remits.

The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that the victim was injured by the firing of unidentified persons apparently over personal enmity while further investigation was underway.

In another incident, a middle-age man, namely Barkat Ali, 55, son of Pir Muhammad was brought to a Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment after he was shot and injured by unidentified persons at PNT Colony within the limits of Korangi Industrial Area police station. Police officials said that the incident took place over offering resistance on a robbing bid. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.