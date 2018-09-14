Share:

OKARA-The presentation of Rs1 billion by Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for the construction of dam to Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar deserves utmost eulogy.

It was conveyed by Ch Asif Rehman Advocate during a media talk here. He said, “The Pak Army always remains on the fore-front, be it earth-quack, flood or any other natural catastrophe in the country.” He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was determined to incur all strength on the construction of the dam taking it as the challenge of life and death for the nation.

On the other hand, MPA Syeda Jugnu Mohsin and Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer said that the development of Okara district was their first and foremost priority. They stated these remarks while chairing a meeting of District Development Committee.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Abdun Nasir, Deputy Director Development Akram Wattoo, XEN Buldings Hafiz Abdul Qadir, XEN Highway Jawad Hussain, SDO Public Health Nadeem Gujjar, CEO Health Ch Abdul Majeed, CEO Education Sohail Azhar, and heads of federal and provincial departments. They apprised the meeting of the pace of works under-completion in the district.