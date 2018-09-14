Share:

LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber ‘can’t wait’ to marry Hailey Baldwin.

The ‘As Long As You Love Me’ hitmaker was heard professing his love for Hailey at the Marriage Bureau in New York City, where marriage licenses are issued, TMZ reports. He told her: ‘’I can’t wait to marry you, baby.’’ And Justin also told a court official: ‘’Thanks for keeping it on the down low.’’ Justin proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas last month, and later confirmed the news on Instagram in a sweet tribute post dedicated to the blonde beauty.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer wrote: ‘’Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.

‘’My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!’’

The 21-year-old beauty is really enjoying the planning process of their wedding but Justin is also having his own input.

An insider explained: ‘’He’s definitely engaged in the process and giving her feedback on things when she wants it. Hailey is absolutely loving planning the wedding. She’s dreamed about this moment since she was a little girl, and now all her dreams are coming true. The fact she gets to walk down the aisle with Justin is more than she ever could have hoped for.’’