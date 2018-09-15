Bureaucracy to be depoliticised, says Imran

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held an assurance to civil servants that they will be protected from political interference and merit will be ensured in appointments.

Addressing civil servants here, the prime minister pointed out that political interference over the years degenerated “our bureaucracy which was in the era of 60s considered as a pride of the country.” He assured that past prestige of the civil service will be restored.

The prime minister urged civil servants to fully support the ambitious reforms agenda of the government as it was aimed at securing the future of our young generations.

Imran Khan said reforms will also be introduced in the civil service and adviser Ishrat Hussain has been entrusted the responsibility towards that end.

The prime minister said he had nothing to do with the political affiliation of the bureaucrats but want best performance on their part.

Imran Khan said bureaucracy was the executive arm and sans their support we cannot succeed in implementing our policies.

Alluding to the depoliticising and reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, the prime minister said it was now a model police and the same system will be replicated in other provinces.

The prime minister said accountability is cornerstone policy of present government as it is vital to take forward the country.

Regarding the complaints of bureaucracy, he said that he has raised the matter with the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that there should not be any element of humiliation in the investigation process.

Imran Khan recognised that the salary structure of the civil servants is not in accordance with their qualification. He said currently “we are faced with difficult economic situation but this country has the potential to move forward on the path of development with rapid pace provided good governance is ensured.”

He said good governance will also make Pakistan an attractive place for investment and tourism.

HIGHLEVEL SECURITY MEETING

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a high-level meeting here at PM Office which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, foreign secretary, ISI director general and other senior officials.

Bilateral relations with certain friendly countries and issues relating to security came under discussion during the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

PM VOWS TO MODERNISE

RAILWAYS WITH CHINESE CO-OP

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Pakistan Railways will be developed on modern lines with the cooperation of China to provide inexpensive travel facilities to the poor people.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rawalpindi Express and Mianwali Rail Car in here.

The Prime Minister said rail tracks will be laid across the country to cover all the downtrodden areas. He said the government has focused on uplifting standard of the common man.

He said Karachi to Peshawar railway track, which is called Main Line-1, is being laid under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said China had the most advanced railway technology and during his upcoming visit to China in November this year, cooperation in railway development will be sought.

Imran Khan said the Railways' land illegally occupied by mafias will be recovered. He, however, clarified that the poor who have settled at Railways' land in makeshift arrangements will not be disturbed. He said the recovered land will be sold to repay Railway's loans.

Criticising the previous governments for introducing incentives for the rich, the Prime Minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government will do its best to provide maximum facilities to the poor.

He said fifteen buildings, including Prime Minster House and Governor Houses, will now be better used after being converted into universities, museums and public parks.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said revenue deficit of Pakistan Railways will be reduced within a year.

The minister said two new trains will be introduced for the people of Sindh from 16th of the next month. He said a new train from Peshawar to Karachi will also be launched soon.

The minister said Pakistan Railways will contribute 100 million rupees annually in the dam fund for which it has increased one rupee in the fare for economy class and ten rupees for the business class. He said efforts were being made to increase Pakistan Railways freight.

Ahmed said senior citizens over the age of 75 years will be entitled for free travel through Pakistan Railways, while people of over 65 years will be given 50 percent concession.

He said Ministry for Railways was planning to launch Rehman Baba Express from Peshawar to Karachi to facilitate poor people travel facilities at a cost of Rs1,000 per person.

