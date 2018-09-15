Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Friday called on Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister on Textile, Commerce, Industry and Production, and Investment.

The adviser stated that in parallel to strong political affinity, Pakistan and China enjoy excellent trade and commercial relations cemented further by signing of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) in 2006. Signing of the China -Pakistan Economic Corridor added another dimension to the ever growing trade and economic relations between the two countries. Abdul Razak Dawood underlined the need for enhancement of exports to China and to the global markets.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing informed that a buying mission is coming to Pakistan. Such buying missions would be of great importance for Pakistani exporters and export growth of the country.

Abdul Razak Dawood felicitated the Chinese ambassador for holding a mega event like China International Import Expo in November, 2018 at Shanghai and expressed gratitude for declaring Pakistan “Guest of Honour” during the event.

Both sides agreed to work more closely to build a brighter and prosperous future for the region.