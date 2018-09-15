Share:

islamabad - The Austrian Embassy in collaboration with COMSATs Art Gallery (CAG) on Friday organized an exhibition by two Austrian artists titled “Contemporary art from Austria” here at CAG.

Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Brigitta Blaha was the chief guest on the opening ceremony. Renowned scholar and poet Kishwar Naheed, officials of COMSATs Art Gallery, artists and students were also present on the occasion.

The artwork of Austrian artists Anna Stangl and Linde Waber was displayed at the exhibition. Austrian Ambassador Dr Brigitta Blaha in her opening remarks highlighted various aspects of the Austrian contemporary art.

She said that the exhibition contains a selection of contemporary Austrian art that provides an exemplary overview of artistic work in Austria. Kishwar Naheed also recited her poems on the occasion.