SMIU joins hands with Chinese university

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Madressatul Islam University and China’s South China University of Technology, Guangzhou have agreed to cooperate with each other in various fields including faculty and students’ training programs and research work.

They agreed upon it during a meeting held between Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, and Chinese delegation headed by Prof Dr AN Ran during Chinese delegation’s visit to SMIU. On this occasion, an introductory program was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU, where Prof. Dr. AN Ran said that the aim of their visit was to meet the people of Pakistan especially youth and try to learn from each other about the things of mutual interest and culture. She said that during their visit to various cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi they were impressed from the diversity of Pakistan’s culture.

She said that they also want to know that what the people of Pakistan think about CPEC. She also highlighted importance of cooperation between SMIU and her university.

Tariq Jamali plants trees at UOK

KARACHI (PR): On the call of the government to make Pakistan green and to combat numerous environmental problems, Tariq Jamali, president (A) National Bank of Pakistan, planted sapling at the University of Karachi, under its CSR programme “Green Initiative.” The Bank will plant trees at various parts of the city and across Pakistan.

NBP will plant over 1,000 trees at various sites of UOK to beautify the campus and improve environment. Tariq Jamali said that we need build industry-academia linkages. NBP is making some serious attempts to reduce the gap between industry and academia. NBP plans to engage with universities more regularly.

He further added that corporate institutions should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that we can plant as many plants as we can. He said there is dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution. The NBP has 1500 branches across country including the remotest and far-flung areas.

Professor Tahir Khan, Vice Chancellor KU, appreciated the initiative taken by the President NBP. Through this initiative, NBP will help every student to plant one tree as part of this activity.

Haleeb Foods bags vice chairmanship at PDA

LAHORE (PR): The CEO of one of the country’s premier food and beverage companies Haleeb Foods Ltd, Memosh Khawaja has been appointed the vice chairman of the Pakistan Dairy Association. The PDA, since its inception in 1985, has played a pivotal role in providing leaders of the dairy industry a platform to help, guide and regulate this sector for generations to come.

Memosh Khawaja has been the driving force behind the recent success of HFL. Armed with over 25 years of experience working for top global corporations, he took over Haleeb Foods Ltd. as CEO in 2017. Under his guidance and management, HFL has spearheaded into three new categories – juices, flavored milk and have created a whole new packaged milk sub-segment of value-for-money milk. He has since then been leading the charge by steadily transforming the company and diversifying its portfolio into a modern, contemporary, forward-looking company in terms of its people, processes and plants.

Commenting on his appointment at PDA, Memosh Khawaja stated, “It is indeed a great honor to be chosen for the position at the Pakistan Dairy Association. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the country’s industry leaders, I am very confident that we will be able to further solidify Pakistan’s dairy sector and capitalize its position as one of the world’s leading dairy producers.”

AF Ferguson & Co celebrates 125 years of business

KARACHI (PR): AF Ferguson & Co has celebrated its 125 years of professional services at a gathering at a hotel. The event was attended by a large number of people from business community, corporates, banks and former and current partners and employees of the firm. The firm recognized all its former partners for their significant contributions to the firm.

Syed ShabbarZaidi, senior partner A.F. Ferguson & Co, said, “All major business houses, regulators, international agencies, judiciary, and all the governments in power trust the firm for its independence, transparency, expertise and cutting edge of knowledge in the respective fields”.

A documentary covering 125 years of A.F. Ferguson & Co was also played on the occasion which included remarks from Syed Babar Ali, founder Packages Limited, Asad Umar, federal minister of finance, Mohammad Ali Tabba, CEO Lucky Cement, and other senior business leaders.