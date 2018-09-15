Share:

ISLAMABAD - China Pakistan Economic Corridor's Joint Cooperation Committee meeting will be held during 1st week of December in China.

This was stated by the Secretary Planning while briefing the inaugural meeting of the Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms here. The meeting was attended by the members Cabinet Committee and secretaries of the line ministries.

The meeting also discussed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China which is scheduled during second week of November. It is pertinent to mention here that soon after his oath taking Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang invited PM Imran Khan to visit China and Imran Khan accepted the invitation.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar apprised the house about his recent interaction with his counterpart, the vice chairman, National Development Reform Commission of China.

On the occasion, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan gave an overview on the ongoing projects and run down of the schedule of upcoming events, leading to 8th Joint Cooperation Committee. The Committee decided to prioritize development of Gwadar, special economic zones, Pakistan's Railways' Main Line-1, inclusion of social sector development and 3rd country participation in CPEC.

The Committee instructed the conveners of all the Joint Working Groups to submit a detail agenda till 30th of this month for approval. Joint working groups meetings are planned to be convened in the month of October. CPEC's Joint Cooperation Committee meeting is tentatively planned in the 1st week of December in China.