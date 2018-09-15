Share:

COPENHAGEN:- A Danish court on Friday postponed its verdict on an appeal by Peter Madsen, who is seeking a reduced sentence for the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist aboard his homemade submarine, after a judge collapsed in the courtroom. The lay judge, one of two serving along with three professional judges, fell ill shortly after the prosecutor began presenting his final arguments in the Copenhagen appeals court. The judge, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated by paramedics and whisked away by ambulance.–AFP

The court said later his life was not in danger.

The court had been due to present its verdict on Madsen's sentence later Friday. Proceedings were cancelled for the day and it was not immediately known when the trial would resume.