rawalpindi - On the directives of Provincial Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashaid, DG Health Authority Dr Munir Ahmed visited different localities of the city and reviewed arrangements to eliminate dengue larva from the affected areas.

The DG directed district health officials to wipe out the breeding and provide all possible medical care to the dengue patients as the Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the lethal disease.

He directed that SOP’s regarding dengue be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those failing to comply with the laws, adding that Health Minister is monitoring the anti-dengue activities on daily basis and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.