FAISALABAD-The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has set up a Service Centre here on Satiana Road to provide its consumers with all requisite services under one roof as a universal system.

The Service Centre formally inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad here on Friday, Director Excise Fiza Shah, Project Director Rizwan Akram Sherwani, other officers of the department and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

After inauguration, the minister took a round of the Service Centre and went to different counters to review services delivery. He also launched the services by issuing token through computerized machine. He advised the staff to deliver excellent services to the citizens to ensure easy access of the public to the department’s services.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony, Excise and Taxation Minister Hafiz Mumtaz said that the government is taking practical measures for bringing real change in public service system under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that positive effects of the change would reach every city and village to materialize the dream of “New Pakistan.” The minister said that the mission of corruption free Pakistan would be achieved by introducing new reforms and legislations.

He informed that the Excise & Taxation Department is being transformed into model one with regards to the service delivery as per the advanced technology. He warned that there is no room for the corrupt officials in the department and the merit & transparency would be ensured in the departmental affairs.

He also announced that such service centres would be established in every city of the province to facilitate the public and address their problems under one roof. The minister lauded the efforts of the concerned officers for establishing the service centre on war footing and directed proper monitoring of the working of the centre would be carried out to ensure the staff deals the public in a best manner.

On the occasion, Director Excise Fiza Shah informed the minister that the services of Motor Vehicle Registration, Property Tax, Entertainment Tax, Excise Duty and Fee, Professional Tax, Information about Licenses and guidance about the different issues relating the department would be provided at the Centre.