Balochistan is a province of Pakistan, which being neglected at the regard of education. Out of Balochistan all schools have all facilities for giving high quality education to their students, but in Balochistan, we are not get our facilities, like besides using sprit lamp we use petrol for doing experiments, which are the main parts of getting the subjects things.

All students of Pakistan get many chances for going in tours of foreign countries, but in Balochistan there is a city named Turbat, the students Turbat’s never ever went for tours out of our country. When students go for tours then their minds get updates and they can learn more things besides their minds limit.

In college, a great number of students take admissions, but when it will be started, then only birds sounds come from classes, all students go out of Turbat for reading, because our lecturers don’t teach us perfectly, when government decides for providing laptops and funds to the students of Turbat’s, then no one can take breaths perfectly, because there won’t be a place empty for walking. And most teachers don’t see the attendance sheet for providing laptops and funds, and rich students take benefits of its and snatch the rights of poor students, they give braves to the lecturers and take laptops.

Especially, university of Turbat’s is too back at the regard of departments, here no one can read their favourite subjects, and from university level, a great number of students leave their educational lives, because of much fee, and for going in other cities of Pakistan need money, each months more than 10 thousands needed, how is it possible for a poor to afford much money, when they don’t get food for eating.

When governmental educational organisations problems come, then it is essential that DEO should solve them, but he never ever come for doing visits in schools, colleges and universities, students are not getting any benefits from DEO. Government should have to change Turbat’s DEO as soon as they can.

Because of these problems students of Balochistan’s are suffering from much troubles, and our new PM is planning to do the marriage of Baloch nation, who didn’t get jobs by being MA and MSC passed.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Balochistan, August 28.