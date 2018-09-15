GILGIT - Mir Ghazanfer Ali Khan is set to resign as Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan after the newly elected federal government commenced its five-year tenure.

Sources in the Governor Secretariat said that Mir Ghazanfer Ali Khan would tender his resignation to the President of Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Ghazanfer was elected from GB-6 during general election 2015. He was appointed as the sixth governor of Gilgit-Baltistan on November 20, 2015. According to a PTI official, five candidates being considered for the high post are Hashmatullah, Jafer Shah, Dr Zaman, Afzal Shigri and Sabir Hussain.

 