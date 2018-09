Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The interior ministry on Friday notified that September 20 and 21 will be public holidays on the occasion of Ashura, Muharram-ul-Haram. The ministry in a press release said: “It is notified for general information that 20th and 21st September, 2018 (Thursday & Friday), will be public holidays on the occasion of Ashura, Muharram-ul-Haram.”–APP