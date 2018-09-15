Share:

PESHAWAR - The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) office bearers have urged the government to take proactive measures for encouragement of the women entrepreneurs so that they could run businesses on their own and play a role in strengthening of the country’s economy.

Speaking at a seminar held here at the Chamber House, WCCI president Ms Fauzia Inayat said that women entrepreneurs had been facing many problems that block their way to start any kind of business, adding that the main one is financial constraints. She said it was responsibility of the government to provide interest-free loans on easy installments so that the women facing financial problems could initiate any sort of work to generate revenue for their families, saying it was also an indirect support to the government to reduce the financial burden on the society.

The chamber’s former president Ms Fitrat Ilyas, vice president Ms Rukhsana Nadir, executive committee member Azra Jamshed and representatives of various banks and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and businesswomen participated in the event.

Fitrat said that women chamber had always tried to create awareness among the women for launching different kinds of business activities, taking of loans from the financial institutions and also imparted trainings to improve their professional skills. She also said that banks should provide easy loans to the businesswomen so that the female workers could also take part in the nation building activities.

The representatives of various banks also shared their views and the State bank of Pakistan deputy chief Sheryar Khan gave a detailed presentation and talked about the procedure of taking loans from different banks.