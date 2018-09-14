Share:

WASHINGTON-Riding on some types of roller-coaster is an effective way of removing kidney stones. This is the conclusion of research that has won this year’s Ig Nobel Prize for Medicine.

The US researchers who carried out the work recommend that those afflicted with the condition should regularly use the theme park attractions. The Ig Nobels are spoof prizes that are published in the Annals of Improbable Research.

Many of the topics recognised in the awards actually have a serious point to them. The inspiration behind the roller-coaster research began several years ago when one of Prof David Wartinger’s patients at Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine returned from a holiday trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The patient reported that one of his kidney stones became dislodged after a ride on the Big Thunder Mountain ride. Wondering whether it was caused by the ride or a coincidence, the patient went on the ride several more times and each time a stone popped out.

Intrigued by the story, Prof Wartinger built a silicone model of his patient’s renal system, including artificial kidney stones, and took it with him on numerous rides.

He discovered that Big Thunder Mountain was indeed effective - more so than the scarier rides such as Space Mountain or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster which involve prolonged drops.

Prof Wartinger concluded that this was because Big Thunder Mountain involves more up and down and side to side movements that “rattle” the rider.

The Medicine Prize is one of 10 Ig Nobels awarded each year for amusing and mind-bending science. They are all genuine studies and nearly all have been published in peer-reviewed journals.

At the awards ceremony, held at Harvard University in Cambridge, US, each winner has 60 seconds to deliver an acceptance speech. The time limit is strictly enforced by an eight-year-girl who says “please stop I’m bored” several times until the speaker finishes.

Medical Education: Scientists are sometimes rudely described as being “up their own backsides” if they are thought to be too obsessed with their research.

However, this is literally the case with a Japanese researcher, Dr Akira Horiuchi, who won the Medical Education Prize for devising a “self-colonoscopy” technique using a small endoscope

From the ‘“Anals” of Improbable Research. Dr Akira Horiuchi demonstrating the ease of use of his self-colonoscopy device.

“This trial may be funny, but I inserted an endoscope into my colon for a serious purpose,” he told BBC News.

“People, especially in Japan, are afraid of colonoscopy and they do not want to undergo colonoscopy. So the number of people who die from colorectal cancer is increasing. I do this research to make colonoscopy easier and more comfortable, so fewer people will die”.