Seminar on CPEC opportunities, challenges held

The Pak-China Business Forum organized a seminar on “CPEC: Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistani Universities” at Expo Centre in Lahore. Executive Director of Higher Education Commission Dr Arshad Ali, Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Nizam-ud-Din, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam along with other vice chancellors and higher officials of various universities participated in the seminar. Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Lahore Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said no doubt CPEC is a great opportunity but in order to avail it “we have to be very vigilant, focused and determined. Our people must be equipped with necessary technical and soft skills. We should change our work ethics and become more hard working”. Dr Rauf-i-Azam said “we need to be creative in our profession to transfer this opportunity into a profitable one. He said under the Chinese Scholarship Programme of the University of Education selected and send 496 students to learn Chinese language. Out of them, around 200 hundred students are back home after completing their study and now doing very respectable jobs in TEVTA and many other organizations. Dr Rauf-i-Azam hoped that by the dint of “our hard work and best planning we can avail this golden opportunity to change the destiny of our nation”.–Staff Reporter

Rain forecast for city

The meteorological department has forecast rain for parts of the country, including Lahore, over the next couple of days. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 36 hours. Under the influence of the prevailing system, rain-thundershowerwith gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Zhob, Bannu, DI Khan divisions during the next couple of days. Hailstorm and windstorm are also likely in sub-mountainous areas of Punjab, KP and Kashmir during the period.–Staff Reporter

New advocate general by 24th, govt tells LHC

The government of Punjab on Friday finally submitted its reply on appointment of the advocate general of Punjab and assured the court that the post would be filled by September 24. The court, during a hearing of a case regarding validity of sub-committees in the district government, was first angry at the government for not giving the exact date of appointment. However, later Additional Secretary for Law Muhammad Iqbal gave an undertaking on the date for appointment of the Punjab advocate general. At the last hearing, Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi had showed concern at unavailability of the advocate general and law officers in the court.–Staff Reporter

New book on Quaid-i-Azam comes out

Authored by Malik Habibullah, a new book titled “The Spiritual Aspect of Quaid-iAzam’s Personality” has come out. The book also contains a special paper by Professor Muhammad Munawar whose research work on Allama Iqbal is highly acclaimed.–Staff Reporter

Free medical camp

A free medical camp was organized at Dilawar Hussein Foundation Primary School on Friday. This camp was a special initiative of Dilawar Hussain Foundation to provide free healthcare services to people in urban slums. Sehatmand Zindagi (NGO working on TB care) and PDH Pharma also joined hands the Dilawar Hussain Foundation, offering comprehensive health services.–PR