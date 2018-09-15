Share:

NEW DELHI:- Before the Indian cricket team get their Asian Cup campaign underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE), they procure in the services of a left-arm throwdown specialist to their support staff temporarily. Nuwan Seneviratne of Sri Lanka has been selected by the team management in order to prepare the Indian batsmen against Pakistan’s left-arm pace attack, which includes the likes of M Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan and Shaheen Afridi. The report also states that if the team management is impressed with the Seneviratne's work, he might be offered a long-term contract after the conclusion of the Asia Cup.