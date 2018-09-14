Share:

LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry can’t wait to ‘reconnect’ with family and friends. The ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker is excited to head back to Santa Barbara now she has wrapped up her ‘Witness’ tour.

She said: ‘’I love going to Trader Joe’s and walking down each aisle to catch up on the products since I’ve been gone. I’ll literally be in there for two hours. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with family and friends in person rather than via text.’’

And Katy can’t wait to chill out at home and has plans to relax and reorganise her sock drawer. She added to People magazine: ‘’I’d rather stay home and clean out my sock drawer than go to a party right now.’’ Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed she wants to move into acting.

She said: ‘’It’s time for me to live my life on my own schedule and terms, so that may look like doing some kind of other class, or like maybe I’d like to make a film in the future finally, doing a kind of separate thing ... I would do a comedy. But it has to be in the vein of a Kristen Wiig or a Jenny Slate, super dry, a little bit of a dark comedy, like a ‘Bridesmaids’ girl, like number four.’’

Katy suffered with ‘’situational depression’’ last year when her album ‘Witness’ didn’t receive as positive a reception as she’d expected.

She said: ‘’I had bouts of situational depression. My heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to. Which broke my heart ... Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying, ‘OK, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating ‘blankie.’ Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself.’ That brokenness, plus me opening up to a greater, higher power and reconnecting with divinity, gave me a wholeness I never had.’’