LOS ANGELES-Kylie Jenner says she’s been “bullied” since the age of nine because of her relationship to the famous Kardashian family.

Jenner, 21, is one of the world’s richest self-made individuals in 2018 off the back of her beauty empire, but she grew up in front of the cameras as a teenager and was very much in the public eye. According to her, that came with repercussions, as she used to face teasing and bullying because of her famous family. Speaking in a clip shared on Snapchat, Kylie said: “Half of you guys think I’m weird. And the other half think I’m funny. But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine. From the whole world it feels like sometimes. And I think, I think I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this. But there are bullies everywhere.” The star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott back in February this year. Somehow, despite her huge fame, Jenner managed to keep the pregnancy a secret until near the end.

“So this just a little like Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change… This isn’t a pity party, though, don’t get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone. Now goodnight, spread love.”

The candid video was shared on Twitter by Kylie’s older sister, 22 year old Kendall, who admitted that her admissions made her shed a little tear.

In the two years since Kylie Cosmetics launched, with just a $29 lip kit (a lipstick and lip liner), the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has gone on to sell more than $630 million worth of make-up, with Forbes estimating that by the time 2018 is out, she will have made more than $1 billion.