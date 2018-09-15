Share:

rawalpindi - A 35-year-old man died after being struck by lightning in Bokra, Gujar Khan, informed sources on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Waqar, they said. According to sources, the man was going to his house in Bokra Village of Gujar Khan when he was struck by lightning.

As a result, the man sustained critical burn injuries, the locals shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment. However, the victim could not survive, the incident occurred at 9 pm, sources said. The doctors handed over the dead body to the heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a peace walk was organized by district government high ups and the police to ensure peace during Muharam Ul Haram.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan. Senior and junior police officers, civil society, members of District peace committees and Ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts also participated in the walk.