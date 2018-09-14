Share:

Newspapers in Pakistan, possessing legal declarations, may have right to print them, but citizens of Pakistan, living in certain specific statutory housing societies are denied right to read a paper of their choice. One such housing colony is DHA Lahore, where newspaper distributors have refused to distribute two specific English and one Urdu language daily to residents.

Whoever is responsible for denying this constitutional right of citizen’s freedom of choice must be held responsible? State sovereignty requires that laws are uniformly applied in territory within its jurisdiction. In recent past our sovereignty was challenged by private militia groups who tool control over part of Swat and former FATA. The State moved in to exercise its writ and restore constitutional rule. Can the newly elected government enforce Writ of Law in this country ensuring that both citizens and state institutions submit to superiority of constitution?

MALIK ALI, Lahore,

August 27.