MULTAN-An accountability court remanded on Friday all six accused arrested in connection with metro corruption case into NAB custody for 14 days.

The accused included Chief Engineer of Multan Metro Sabir Khan Saddozai, Director Engineering Nazir Chughtai and SDOs Manzoor Ahmad and Munim Saed and some others. They were caught by a special NAB team which had raided Multan Development Authority office on Thursday.

The NAB Multan officials produced the arrested accused before the court and sought 14 day physical remand which was granted by the judge. The plea from the lawyer of the accused that they were innocent and may be released was rejected.

It may not be out of place to mention here that the NAB had launched an investigation into metro project on allegations of massive corruption levelled by different quarters. The project cost national exchequer over Rs30 billion under which 18.5 kilometre long metro route was laid. NAB looked into complaints regarding fraud and forgery in purchase of land for the project, poor quality of construction material etc.